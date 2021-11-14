Tom Holland Reveals How Fans Can Attend Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

Tom Holland has revealed how a handful of lucky fans can attend the Los Angeles premiere for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The release of the upcoming threequel, which is arguably the most-anticipated Marvel movie of the year, is finally just around the corner. With everything that’s been confirmed about it – and everything that’s been rumored about it, too – the film is set to be a mind-blowing experience for any MCU fan.

Peter Parker himself Tom Holland is now promising to make the experience of seeing it for the first time even more special for a chosen few. Holland has shared a video on Instagram in which he explains that he’s come together with RallyUp to host a contest through The Brothers Trust, the charity organization he runs with his brothers. Over the next week, followers of @TheBrothersTrust will have the opportunity to enter the competition which is offering up four tickets to the No Way Home premiere.

“Okay, so I’m in L.A. [and] doing a content day for the new Spider-Man movie,” Holland reveals in the video. “We can travel again. The movies are open. Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming out and what that means is that we, The Brothers Trust, can invite you to the premiere.” The Avengers: Endgame actor promises that the winners will get to “come with me to the L.A. premiere” of his newest film. “We’ll fly you to L.A., we’ll give you $1,000 spending money, [and] put you up in a swanky hotel,” he adds.

Holland then explains the two different ways to enter the contest. The first is through an online sweepstake in which the winners will be chosen at random. Alternatively, those who consider themselves film buffs can take part in a movie quiz that Holland is hosting during a live stream on an as-yet-unspecified date. Donors and participants of the quiz will be in with a shot of landing one of those coveted tickets. If you’re interested — and why wouldn’t you be? — pay attention to Holland’s Instagram for further info.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters from December 17th.