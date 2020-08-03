Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson are no doubt super busy working on their respective comic book movies right now, but in between donning their masks and spandex, they’ve found the time to shoot a new project for Netflix titled The Devil All The Time. The pic will hit the streaming platform next month and a bunch of first-look images have just been revealed ahead of its debut.

Both actors feature in the teaser photos, which were released via Entertainment Weekly, as do members of the supporting cast, including Terminator Genisys star Jason Clarke and Riley Keough of Mad Max: Fury Road fame, among others.

Directed by Antonio Campos, The Devil All The Time is set in America between the end of World War II and the beginning of the Vietnam War. It follows a motley group of characters whose lives intersect, with the story playing out through a multi-strand narrative. Holland and Pattinson will be backed by quite the supporting cast as well as in addition to the aforementioned Clarke and Keough, the movie will also feature Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska and Sebastian Stan.

Holland will play the pic’s lead character, a troubled youth named Arvin Russell, while Pattinson will portray a preacher named Preston Teagardin. The story is set in rural Ohio, though Campos opted to shoot it in Alabama, with the pic based on a screenplay he adapted with his brother, Paulo, from Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 book of the same name.

If you’re eager to get your Holland and Pattinson fixes but haven’t got the patience to wait around for the next Spider-Man and Batman movies, The Devil All The Time will be available to stream on Netflix from September 16th. Don’t miss it.