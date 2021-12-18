Tom Holland ruined a take of the biggest scene in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

One of the greatest moments audiences have ever experienced in a theater was the climactic battle in Avengers: Endgame, which delivered an onslaught of fan service on a scale that had previously been unimaginable.

The videos of people going wild in the aisles have gone viral several times over, and it would be fair to say that’s being replicated by Spider-Man: No Way Home. Having appeared in both, Tom Holland knows a thing or two about spectacular set pieces and bombastic superhero action, but he still finds himself getting caught up in the moment every now and again.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the actor revealed that he accidentally ruined the epic ‘Avengers Assemble’ moment because he was too far away from Chris Evans to hear what was being said, forcing him to make what must have been a suitably embarrassing walk of shame back to his starting position.

“I love the scene in Endgame where Captain America, with that amazing like swooping shot where Captain America catches the hammer and he’s like ‘Avengers assemble!’, because Evans was like four or five people down from me, and the direction was ‘as soon as he says assemble everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy.’ But because he was so far away I couldn’t hear him say ‘assemble’ because he says it to himself. So he went ‘Avengers!’ and then I just went ‘Ahhhh!’. I ran off by myself. I got like 30 feet and then I had to turn around and like, walk back to all of my childhood heroes and be like ‘sorry guys, I got that wrong.'”

You can only imagine how the rest of the A-list talent gathered together that day would have reacted to seeing Holland suddenly start sprinting ahead on his own, and it must have generated a few chuckles from the Avengers: Endgame ensemble to see the exuberant star get a little carried away with charging into battle against the forces of Thanos.