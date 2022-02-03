Tom Holland says another team-up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could happen

Once the worst-kept secret in Hollywood was confirmed with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was inevitable that fans wouldn’t be satiated by seeing the Holy Trinity of Tom Holland, Andrew Maguire, and Tobey Maguire sharing the screen once, and once only.

We know that Holland’s fourth solo outing is in the earliest stages of development, but social media has been ablaze with calls for Garfield to be brought back into the fold for either The Amazing Spider-Man 3, or as the resident web-slinger of Sony’s universe that houses Tom Hardy’s Venom.

That’s without even mentioning the widespread calls to reunite Maguire with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi for their fourth collaboration, but that doesn’t mean any of it will happen.

In an interview with Variety, Holland admitted there’s definitely a chance he could reunite with his predecessors again in the future, but he’s hardly putting it out there for the Marvel Studios top brass to make a reality.

“It was one of those things — it was a an idea for a long time and an idea that always seemed impossible. Could it happen? Of course it could happen. We’ve done it once before. Will it happen? I don’t know.”

Marvel Studios finally releases official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' art for two key characters 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

As magical as it was to see the trio of Peter Parkers fighting side-by-side, having it become a regular thing would reek of overkill, so it’s probably best to leave Spider-Man: No Way Home as the one and only time we get to see it, simply to retain the magic of the moment.