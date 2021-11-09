Tom Holland Says Fans Aren’t Ready For How Brutal Spider-Man: No Way Home Is

Tom Holland is talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’s not a conversation fans are ready to have. While we’ve been (not so) patiently waiting for a new trailer or information about the film, we’ve been keeping our fingers crossed that our beloved Spidey will find a way to tackle the obstacles thrown at him. However, the more we learn about the film shows that this might be the fight that changes everything.

In the latest Total Film issue, Holland spoke about what will surprise fans most about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film. It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

He went on to say that Peter Parker is a character who can always find a bright side, so seeing him in a spot where the light isn’t hitting him was an exciting role to take on.

“Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up. He’s always really positive. He’s always like, ‘I can fix this. I can do this.’ Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.”

Holland feels that this is the best Spider-Man film they’ve made together and knows that no one is ready for what we’re going to see when the film hits theaters this December.

“I haven’t seen the film yet but I’ve seen pieces of the film, and it’s the best work we’ve ever done. It’s the best Spider-Man film that we’ve ever made. I really don’t think fans are at all ready for what they’ve put together. I know that I’m not ready, and I know that it’s going to be brutal.”

Brutal isn’t really a word we were hoping to hear when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s not totally unexpected either. Any ‘first look’ images fans have been made privy to so far show an exhausted Parker — almost seemingly defeated. It’s not going to be an easy film for fans or Holland himself.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.