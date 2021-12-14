With just a day or two to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out there in the world, star Tom Holland has teased that Peter Parker is really going to go through it in this movie. It sounds like he’s got the battle of his life ahead of him, as the Spidey star has promised that the friendly neighborhood hero will be in desperate need of a new super-suit by the time the credits roll on the much-anticipated threequel.

Monday night marked the world premiere of No Way Home in Los Angeles, with a TikTok livestream showcasing all the glitz and glamour from the red carpet. During an interview with the hosts, Holland teased that the webhead’s wardrobe will be left in tatters after the film’s big third act.

“When you see the end of this movie he’s going to need a new suit, he’s definitely going to need a new suit,” Holland said during the livestream. Catch his comments via the tweet below:

We already know that Peter has a costume change mid-movie in No Way Home. From what we can gather, his Iron Spider outfit is somehow put out of action during his fight with Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) on the bridge, with Octavius using the Stark tech to upgrade his mechanical arms. Peter will then switch to the black and gold suit for a time, though he’s shown to be in his red and blue look by the finale.

It appears that the ensuing tussle with the Sinister Five proves to be too much for even his Stark-powered suits to handle and Peter’s going to need some fresh threads in Spider-Man 4, which we know is in the early stages of development right now, with Holland in talks to return. Maybe this means Peter will go back to making his own suits in the next trilogy, which should please those who feel he was too reliant on Iron Man’s money in the Homecoming films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in U.S. theaters this Thursday.