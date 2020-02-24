Tom Holland Says He Knows Everything About Spider-Man 3, But Won’t Spoil It

Tom Holland may have developed a reputation as one of the biggest spoiler risks of the MCU cast, but so far, the star has kept tight-lipped about Marvel’s plans for Spider-Man 3, despite claiming to be filled in on the whole thing.

Hey U Guys caught up with Holland at the premiere of Pixar’s Onward, where they asked the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor if he’d been told anything about Peter Parker’s next solo outing. In response, Holland said that Marvel and Sony have let him in on the movie’s biggest secrets, since they apparently trust him to keep his mouth shut:

“I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago and I know all the secrets. But I’ve also done about a thousand interviews so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore.”

In the past, Holland has often come across as a ticking time bomb who’s always one interview away from blurting something out. But given how much experience the actor now has in the high-profile world of franchise cinema, we may well find that the MCU regular has finally learned to watch what he says.

In any case, principal photography for Spider-Man 3 is currently expected to commence in July of this year, and will cover the regions of Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Iceland.

Once filming gets going, we can expect to learn a little more about Peter’s next adventure, and if the timeline for Far From Home is anything to go by, then we may even find out the movie’s official title just a few months from now.

In the meantime, so long as Holland and his colleagues don’t let anything slip, the fans are free to speculate on what’s to come, though all will be revealed when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16th, 2021.