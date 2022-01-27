Tom Holland still doesn’t know if he’ll return as Spider-Man

While we’re more than a month removed from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the press cycle continues on and, earlier today, all three Spider-Men sat down to speak about their time on the film. Amongst this chat, Tom Holland spoke on his role and revealed that his future as the character was still uncertain at this time.

Speaking to Deadline, Holland explained that his previous answers to questions regarding his future as Spider-Man have been “lies”. Right now, the star claims to have no idea whether No Way Home will be his final time donning to suit, or if we’ll see Holland as the MCU’s Spider-Man once again.

“The truthful answer, and I’ve done a whole press tour where all I do is lie. The truth is, and you’re not going to like the truth, I don’t know the answer to that question. This film for me was as special as an experience could ever be. Sharing the screen with these guys. Playing Spiderman could be quite an alienating experience because, you know, we’re the only three blokes who have done it. So, to share that with you two, it’s been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories. I don’t know, there’s part of me that feels like it’s the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky young kid come in to don the suit, or I might, I don’t know, buy a new house and need a paycheck and I’ll be back.” Via Deadline

Holland continued explaining that while he isn’t ready to hang up the role of Spider-Man if that’s what he has to do then he plans to do so proudly having achieved his dreams within the role and shared the character with both Maguire and Garfield.

Tom Holland first signed on to the role of Spider-Man appearing in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the actor has portrayed the web-slinger in multiple crossover films along alongside a trilogy of his own.

For now, the future of Holland as Spider-Man isn’t clear, but hopefully, fans will have an answer to their questions in the future.