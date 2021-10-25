Tom Holland Teases Jaw-Dropping Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene With Secret Character

With Spider-Man: No Way Home now less than two months away, the hype for what could be the most mind-blowing Spidey movie of the lot is reaching fever pitch. With its multiversal scope, we’re being promised a lot of surprises from this one, judging from the inclusion of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin revealed in the first trailer. Now, Tom Holland has teased a jaw-dropping scene he shared with a mystery character.

Speaking with Empire, the Peter Parker star shared that he filmed “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot” for No Way Home. It apparently involved Peter, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan and one more unnamed individual sitting around and discussing “what it’s like to be a superhero.” Holland explained:

“It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing.”

It wasn’t just a hoot to shoot, either, as Holland went on to say that he later watched the scene with his brother and it blew them away.

“The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor,” he said.

Ok, so the big question we all want to know the answer to now is: who was the fourth person sitting around that table? Obviously, our big clue is the topic of the conversation, which indicates that whoever they are, they’re a superhero, too. Doctor Strange springs to mind, then, but it’s unlikely Holland wouldn’t just specify it was Benedict Cumberbatch, as we know he’s in the movie.

So there’s a good chance it’s one of the three heroes also reportedly appearing in the threequel: Namely, Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s variants of the webhead and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. We’ve been led to believe that Cox will only have a cameo based around his role as Peter’s lawyer, so that probably rules him out. That means it must be one of the two other Spideys who joins Peter and his loved ones in chatting about heroism. So… Maguire or Garfield? If it’s the former, could he finally pass on his iconic “with great power…” mantra to Holland’s version?

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters Dec. 17.