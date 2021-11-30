Tom Holland teases violent fight scenes in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Given that he’s a self-appointed ‘friendly’ neighborhood superhero, we’ve never really seen Spider-Man lose control of his emotions and beat his enemies into a bloody pulp, with the arguable exception of Sam Raimi’s original when Tobey Maguire effectively pushed Uncle Ben’s killer out of a window to his death.

When you factor in the staunchly family-friendly nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least until Deadpool 3 eventually arrives, then it would be foolish to expect fresh-faced Tom Holland to go full John Wick on the myriad of antagonists he’s set to come up against in No Way Home.

However, in an interview with TV Globo that’s been roughly translated from Portuguese, the actor admitted that some of the smackdowns we’ll be seeing in his third solo outing are going to hit much harder than we’ve been used to seeing.

“There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it’s a fighting style different from what we’ve seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a ‘fight or flight’ situation.”

At least five multiversal villains are going to take some stopping, and the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Doctor Strange essentially encouraging high school student Peter Parker to commit multiple homicides in order to restore balance, so it’s no surprise that director Jon Watts and the team would lean into such a desperate fight for survival by upping the violence in the action sequences.