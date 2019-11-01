Tom Holland’s Pretty Unrecognizable In First Look At New Film Cherry

About a month ago, Tom Holland announced that he was going to take a break from Instagram to focus on his latest film role. Well, I guess that streak is now broken – though a “month-long break from social media” sounds like one of the most millennial things I’ve ever heard – and now we’ve gotten our first look at what that role is going to be.

Donning the attire and arsenal of a (“shi*ty”) bank robber, Holland is teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo once again to bring us Cherry. Based on Nico Walker’s novel of the same name, the Spider-Man star will be playing “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.”

Be sure to check out the Web-Head’s latest look down below:

This performance will be quite a change of pace for Holland, who’s not only known for his chipper and quirky manner in the MCU, but who’s also publicly acknowledged the fact that he’s never done drugs before. When the crowd at the ACE Comic Con cheered for soberiety, the 23-year-old belted out, “yeah, don’t do drugs, kids!”

But while he was there, Holland also spoke more about the movie, and the excitement and trepidation that comes with playing such a complex role.

“It’s an incredible role,” he shared. “The book is amazing, the script is even better. I couldn’t wait to dive into it and sort of give it everything I’ve got. And it’s so different for me, I mean, I shaved my head. I really like it. I don’t know about you, but I really, really like it. It’s so much easier to manage.” “So, it’s just a stretch, it’s different,” Holland explained. “It’s something I’ve never done before. And it’s gonna be a tough job and I hope I can do justice. Harry and I, my little brother, we’ve been going to the VA every day. Yeah, we’ve been going to the VA in Cleveland every day and meeting with veterans and making sure we do the research and pay respects to them and tell their story through our medium of entertainment.”

This, of course, will mark Holland’s third collaboration with the Russo Brothers, following the massive smash hits Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, along with Captain America: Civil War. As for Joe and Anthony, however, this won’t be the first time they’ve worked with an MCU actor outside of the comic book world. Later this year, their production of 21 Bridges will hit theaters with Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman, and the action-drama Dhaka, written by Joe and starring Chris Hemsworth, is currently in post-production.

Cherry, meanwhile, is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2020.