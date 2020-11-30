Here’s How Tom Holland Could Look In The Symbiote Suit In Spider-Man 3

Sony may have hashed out a deal with Marvel to allow Spider-Man the opportunity to join his peers in the MCU, but there are still some characters that the former company is reluctant to let go of, so to speak.

Venom, the extraterrestrial symbiote who famously fuses with Eddie Brock to become one of Spidey’s most fearsome foes, has long been a topic of debate regarding a potential future appearance alongside Tom Holland, a crossover that the studio has repeatedly refused to comment on. Of course, Tom Hardy is the most recent actor to portray Brock/Venom, having starred in the character’s first standalone film back in 2018, and a sequel – which will see the antihero take on deranged sociopath Cletus Kasady (played by Woody Harrelson) upon becoming Carnage – is scheduled for release next summer, with Tom Holland’s third outing as Spidey due shortly after.

Whether either will feature a crossover with the other remains to be seen, though that hasn’t stopped some from imagining how Holland could look in the symbiote suit in Spider-Man 3, should it manage to make its way into the threequel, as you can see via the fan art below.

Tom Holland Wears The Symbiote Suit In Awesome Spider-Man 3 Fan Art

Spider-Man and Venom have appeared together in live-action before, of course, thanks to director Sam Raimi’s early 2000s trilogy, where they were played by Tobey Maguire and Topher Grace, respectively. In fact, if recent rumors are to be believed, Maguire could well be reprising his role as the OG Spidey alongside both Holland and Andrew Garfield, who portrayed the wall-crawler in just two films before the franchise returned to Marvel.

At the very least, we know that Jamie Foxx will be back as Electro, though this version of the supervillain will be markedly different to that seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. See here for the full story.