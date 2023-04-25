It was never any question that artistic talent lined the blood of the Holland family; we all know Tom Holland as one of the most promising young actors today, in no small part due to his time as the MCU’s Spider-Man, and we can probably thank his father Dominic, a comedian, author, and actor, for at least a portion of that.

But it doesn’t end there; as attendees of the Tribeca Film Festival will soon find out — some of them for the first time — Holland’s brother Harry has quite a few creative chops in his own right, and they’re set to be on full display when Last Call, a short film starring his Marvel-famous kin, premieres at the event, per a report from Variety.

Directed by Harry Holland, who also co-wrote the script with Will South, Last Call features Tom Holland as a troubled teenager and son to Lindsay Duncan’s Kate, who finds herself desperately trying to reconnect with him as Holland dives into the themes of battling an expansive sadness and the fundamental desire to be understood. Marie-Elena Dyche (The Blind) serves as a producer.

Harry Holland’s other directing credits include the short film In The Middle of the Night and a number of music videos and short documentaries. He also has a feature film project tucked neatly into the pipeline, so it looks like Tom isn’t the only Holland we’ll have to watch out for from here on out.

The Tribeca Film Festival will begin on June 6 and run until June 18. Last Call will screen on June 9, June 11, and June 17.