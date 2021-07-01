Spider-Man: No Way Home Toy Leak Reveals Spidey’s New Costume

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, and now fans can know what to expect for Spider-Man’s costume in the movie.

As part of a LEGO set that features Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and several other MCU characters, Spider-Man is shown to be wearing a new suit in the promotional material. Instead of the classic red and navy blue color scheme, it appears Spider-Man will be sporting a red, black, and gold suit in No Way Home. This suit, which appears to be similar to the one Spider-Man wore in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, features an entirely gold spider logo on Spider-Man’s chest, which is outlined in black. The gold also splinters off down his arms and back.

In the final Avengers films, Spider-Man sported a suit with a mostly-red top and black bottoms, with gold running down his arms, legs, and back. The major difference between that suit and the one featured in this recent LEGO set is that the spider logo on his chest was black and outlined in gold. There also seems to be less golden details on his legs in the new suit.

Another look at Spider-Man’s new suit in #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/9DnjtXHhZM — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) July 1, 2021

It’s been just over two years since fans got to see Tom Holland in the most recent Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie did exceptionally well at the box office—it made $1.13 billion at worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo—and with Phase Four of the MCU well underway, it’s likely that Marvel fans will be very eager to see Holland reprise his role. Additionally, the inclusion of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) should make it an even bigger event.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release in the United States on Dec. 17th, 2021.