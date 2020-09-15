Tom Welling Reportedly In Talks To Cameo In The Flash

When Ezra Miller made a surprise cameo appearance on The Flash, it opened the door to the possibility that the big screen DCEU and The CW’s Arrowverse could potentially cross over in the future, especially when the Scarlet Speedster’s feature length solo debut is poised to introduce the multiverse, meaning that technically nothing is off limits.

The show’s executive producer Eric Wallace certainly hopes that turns out to be the case, and Warner Bros. will be looking to pull out all the stops to establish their multiverse as the one to beat, especially with Kevin Feige reportedly planning on loading up his Doctor Strange sequel with cameos to steal some of The Flash‘s thunder.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are both confirmed to be playing Batman, and there’s been no shortage of rumors making the rounds that countless alumni from the extensive history of DC movies and TV shows could find themselves getting involved as well. In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Affleck would be back for the film a month before it was officially confirmed – that Smallville star Tom Welling is also on the list.

According to our intel, The Flash is set to go heavy on fan service, and the studio see a brief cameo from The CW’s original Clark Kent as a way to get people talking, even though Tyler Hoechlin would be the more obvious candidate given his ties to the Arrowverse. That being said, Welling has 217 episodes of experience under his belt and having only appeared in a combined 28 episodes of television and three movies since Smallville wrapped up almost a decade ago, one of which saw him reprising the role of Clark Kent in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, finding a gap in his schedule shouldn’t be too difficult.