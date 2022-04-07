Tony award-winning actress Rae Allen dies at 95

Tony award-winning actress and Sopranos star Rae Allen has died. She was 95 years old.

Allen is known for her roles as Gloria Thrope in Damn Yankees and Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos had her death confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter via her rep Kyle Fritz.

“I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She was one of the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.”

Born in Brooklyn back in 1926, Allen graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts kicking off her career in 1947. Her broadway career kicked off a year later starring in George Abbott’s Where’s Charley.

Over the following years, Allen would continue her musical endeavors with her first Tony nomination coming for Damn Yankees in which she played Gloria. A few years later she would go on to reprise this role making her screen acting debut in the film adaption of Damn Yankees.

Later in her career, Allen would get two more Tony nominations. In 1965, she was nominated for Traveller Without Luggage, and then, in 1971, she won the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in Featured Role in a Play for her work in And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little.

In the early ‘2000s, she took on one of her most well-known roles as Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, playing the mother of Tony Blundetto and aunt of Tony Soprano.