Tony Todd Might Be Playing The Candyman In Upcoming Sequel

Anything that has Jordan Peele’s name attached to it should get horror fans excited. When it was announced that he’d be producing a reboot/spiritual sequel to the spooky classic Candyman, anyone who loved the original was over the moon. And their anticipation for the project only grew when it was revealed that, after a great deal of uncertainty, Tony Todd will be in the movie as well.

Whether or not he would get a chance to reprise his role as the eponymous bad guy was still unclear, though. It was first leaked that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be playing the creepy villain, but that rumor’s since been dismissed. Now, however, it’s being reported that Todd will in fact get a chance to take on the part once more. Nothing’s been confirmed as of yet, but several sources close to the feature have told Brad Miska (the co-creator of Bloody Disgusting) that this appears to be the case. As such, in a matter of months, it seems that Todd has gone from not being attached to the project at all to now starring in the titular role.

The First Candyman Illustration Was Very Different From Tony Todd’s Portrayal 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Nia DaCosta has been tapped to direct the highly-anticipated flick, though most of the other details surrounding the film are still fuzzy. We do know that toxic fandom will be addressed in some way, shape or form, as well as the fact that the new pic will return to the neighborhood where the eerie legend began all those years ago. The now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood will serve as the backdrop for what’s sure to be an extremely terrifying adventure from one of modern horror’s greatest minds.

Candyman will hit theaters on June 12th, 2020 and as soon as we get some additional updates on Todd’s role in it, we’ll be sure to share them, so stay tuned.