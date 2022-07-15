Top 10 most memorable droids from ‘Star Wars,’ ranked

Star Wars droids: they’re spies, secret-keepers, protectors, and typically steal the show in any scene they’re in. From tiny little mismatched pieces of metal to shiny humanoid companions, droids play a huge role in the Star Wars franchise, both helping and hindering the heroes and the bad guys as they battle it out for control of the universe. Here are 10 of the most memorable droids.

10: D-O, as first seen in Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker

Image via Disney Pictures

When BB8 comes across a dirty and deactivated droid, he doesn’t expect to find a buddy — but he does. Abused by the Sith, it takes D-O a little while to warm up to Rey, but soon he’s zooming around after her and BB8, chattering away in the most adorable droid basic language.

9: Battle Droids, as first seen in Star Wars: Episode I–The Phantom Menace

Image via LucasFilm

Part trouble and part hilarious, Battle Droids offer comic relief in intense battle scenes during the Clone Wars. They’re strange likeness makes them almost adorable — if they weren’t wielding blasters and bent on Jedi destruction.

8: Viper Probe droid, as first seen in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back

When this ominous black droid crashes to Hoth in the beginning of the movie, it symbolizes the Empire’s imminent arrival on the Rebel base. I always found the arrival of the probe droid to be one of the most stressful parts of this movie, because it means what once was a safe space is no longer a snowy haven for the Rebels.

7: Mouse Droid (MSE-6), as first seen in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope

I’m going to go out on a limb here and saying that this convoy of droids, although they have no weapons, is one of the most important droids there is. It can often be seen in the background, zooming along to fix whatever needs fixing or doing. They clean floors, make small repairs, guide visitors and deliver messages. They also explode into a squeaky panic when they feel threatened or upset, which is pretty amusing to watch.

6: Sith Interrogation Droid, as first seen in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope

Image via LucasFilm

This frightening globe-like droid was developed by the Empire with one purpose: to get prisoners to talk. Injecting drugs and truth serums that make prisoners hallucinate and loosen their inhibitions, interrogation droids are some of the scariest droids out there.

5: BB8, as first seen in Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens

Image via DisneyPictures

BB8 rolled on to screens and into our hearts in the first part of the final movie trilogy. BB8 flies with X-Wing Resistance pilot Poe Dameron. When Poe is captured on Jakku, BB8 rolls off into the desert, taking with him an important piece of information that the First Order wants badly. In the desert BB8 finds Rey, and is eventually reunited with Poe. He becomes a pivotal part of the end of the series, helping Rey find the exiled Luke Skywalker.

4: Chopper (C1-10P), as first seen in Star Wars: Rebels TV series

Image via Disney/LucasFilm

Chopper is grumpy and snarky, but loyal and protective of his crew on the starship Ghost, where he is responsible for mechanical maintenance. He can often be found banging around, muttering and beeping to himself, and while we don’t literally understand him, we *know* what Chopper means. Arguably the most cantankerous droid in the universe, Chopper takes no nonsense from anyone — he even pushed another droid out of the starship when he felt threatened.

3: Roger (R0-GR), as first seen on The Freemaker Chronicles TV series

Roger is a veteran battle droid from the Clone War who now serves a human (well, LEGO) family of scavengers. Acting like a butler with an extensive knowledge of old battlefields (most helpful to scavengers), he is bodily mismatched and has a serious aversion to anyone with a lightsaber. He is also very clumsy, which makes him even more likable.

2: C-3PO

Arguably one of the most well-known characters from any series, C-3PO is one of two characters that makes an appearance in all of the Star Wars movies. Created by Anakin Skywalker as a child, C-3PO has bumbled his way through many adventures, often unintentionally. Despite his grumblings along the way, C-3PO is loyal to a fault, allowing his memory to be wiped so he can read an archaic language in the final installment of the saga.

1: R2D2

The most memorable droid in Star Wars is, hands-down, R2D2. Also created by Anakin Skywalker, R2-D2 goes on to be the loyal sidekick of many of the main characters, keeping their secrets and delivering important information on more than one occasion. He’s in every movie, determined and loyal, and although we don’t speak his language, we always know what he’s trying to say.

Image via LucasFilm

There’s even an argument to be made that the real protagonists of the story aren’t any of the heroes or the villains, but C-3PO and R2-D2. They’re around for every story arc, watching the characters progress through their lives and the galaxy and being pivotal characters along the way. Even if you don’t buy that theory, you have to admit: these are definitely the droids you’re looking for.