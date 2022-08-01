The top 10 most quotable movies of all time

Great quotes are a sign of stellar and unforgettable movies. Without them, films fade into the background and get lost in the colossal amount of media we consume daily. But with universally known quotations, such as “Just keep swimming” and “It’s October 3rd”, most people will instantly know what movie is referenced.

With their incomparable dialog, these top 10 most quotable movies of all time will have you pressing the replay button over and over again. If you haven’t seen the films, watch them soon to keep up with the film buffs who converse entirely in movie quotes.

10. Finding Nemo (2003)

Marlin is a timid clownfish who resides on the Great Barrier Reef with his son, Nemo. But when Nemo ignores his father’s incessant demands to stay away from the open ocean, he is stolen by scuba divers and taken to Sydney to be in a dentist’s office tank display. Marlin then embarks on an epic quest to save his son, meeting many friends along the way, including vegan sharks, chill sea turtles, and, most notably, a forgetful blue tang fish named Dory (does the phrase “just keep swimming” ring a bell?). Other beloved quotes include “I shall call him Squishy, and he shall be mine, and he shall be my Squishy” and “fish are friends, not food.”

It’s a story of love, finding friends in unlikely places, and valuable life lessons. With Pixar’s visually stunning animation, the film never ceases to amaze audiences.

9. Mean Girls (2004)

Cady Heron, a previously homeschooled teenager, starts public school after moving from Africa to the United States. There she’s thrown into the world of high school hierarchies, teenage drama, and a clique known as The Plastics. The Plastics, headed by the popular, rich, and beautiful Regina George, rule the school. And when they take Cady under their wing, she must navigate the social mores of high school while attempting to undermine Regina after she thwarts Cady’s efforts of catching the attention of Aaron, the handsome ex-boyfriend of Regina George.

The film has a hilarious, intelligent script with a charming cast and a fast-moving plot that will have you following Cady through her journey. Some famous quotes include: “It’s October 3rd”, “You can’t sit with us!”, and “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

8. Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

In the film Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, three women go to Hollywood hoping to make it big but find themselves in the world of sex, drugs, and debauchery. The all-girl rock band, known as the Kelly Affair, finds success, but its constituents sink into depravity. This colorful tale has everything, including bizarre, eclectic characters, subtle (to less subtle) humor, a kick-ass soundtrack, and shameless scenes full of taboos.

It developed a cult following and earned critical praise for its satirical elements. Well-known quotes include “This is my happening, and it freaks me out!” and “Better than a Bentley!”

7. Shrek (2001)

When the despicable Lord Farquaad exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of Shrek, a cranky, green ogre, Shrek strikes a deal with him and embarks on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona to get his land back. With the help of Donkey, his boisterous sidekick, Shrek travels to the highest room in the tallest tower of a decrepit castle to save Fiona, who is awaiting her true love. However, once they begin their journey back to Farquaad, it becomes apparent that Shrek has feelings for Fiona. But it’s also evident that Fiona, the beautiful princess, is hiding a dark secret.

It’s a timeless movie suitable for children but also appropriate for adult audiences with its subtle, mature jokes and quotable catchphrases such as “What are you doing in my swamp?!” and “In the morning, I’m making waffles.”

6. Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump is a good-natured man with a low I.Q. In childhood, he is accompanied by his only and best friend, Jenny. When he grows up, he joins the army and serves in Vietnam, finding new friends such as Dan and Bubba. The film follows his exploits through adulthood as he wins medals, creates a famous shrimp fishing fleet, jogs all the way across the United States, competes internationally in ping-pong, and meets the president several times. However, all this is irrelevant to him, as he only has eyes for his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

Despite all the trials and tribulations, Forrest never lets them interfere with his happiness and belief that anyone can love anyone. It’s arguably one of the best and most well-known movies of all time, with lovable characters and unforgettable performances by the actors. The quotes from the film such as “stupid is as stupid does,” “life is like a box of chocolates,” and “run, Forrest! Run!” have a special place in audiences’ hearts.

5. Ghostbusters (1984)

Say it with me. “Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!”

When three parapsychologists, Venkman, Stantz, and Spengler, lose their funding at Columbia University due to their alleged unethical research into the paranormal, they decide to continue their work by opening up a unique ghost removal service named Ghostbusters. Working out of a decrepit firehouse, they are called on by the skeptical and frightened people of New York to rid them of ghosts. However, the Ghostbusters didn’t expect the apocalypse, and they make national television as the media reports that they are the cause of the mayhem. Together, they must stop an ancient god who seeks to end all of humanity.

Notable quotes include: “He slimed me,” “Back off, man, I’m a scientist, ” and “That’s a big twinkie.”

4. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

When King Arthur embarks on a quest with his Knights of the Round Table, they encounter many silly obstacles, making for an impressively hilarious movie despite its low budget. And when God appears and sends them on a quest to find the Holy Grail, they set off on individual and collaborative adventures where they face killer rabbits, peculiar wizards, and the Knights Who Say “Ni!”

There are multiple quotes from this film that make it worthy of being included on this list. A few of the best include: “Just a flesh wound,” “I fart in your general direction. Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries,” and “Well, I didn’t vote for you.” This cult classic will have you laughing hysterically and incessantly quoting its ridiculous but stellar dialogue.

3. The Terminator (1984)

You know a movie will have amazing quotes when Arnold Schwarzenegger is involved.

When human soldier, Kyle Reese, is sent back to 1984 from 2029 to prevent a robot apocalypse, he must protect unsuspecting Sarah Connor, the future saving grace of the human race. However, a nearly indestructible cyborg-assassin played by Arnold Schwarzenegger is sent back in time as well, and he begins his mission to kill Sarah to prevent the world from defeating the robots.

Another movie with an abundance of memorable quotes, The Terminator has dialogue such as “I’ll be back” and “You’re terminated, fucker.”

2. Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Princess Leia is held hostage in an effort by The Imperial Forces — led by the cruel Darth Vader — to quell the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. However, an unlikely hero emerges. Luke Skywalker, along with the help of Han Solo, Chewbacca, and a couple of companionable droids, set off to rescue the beautiful princess, aid the Rebel Alliance, and liberate the galaxy from the grips of the Galactic Empire.

The first film in the franchise, A New Hope has many quotes, including “Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope,” “Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?” and “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can imagine.”

1. The Princess Bride (1987)

Buttercup and Westley have the type of love you find in fairytales. But when Westley embarks on a journey to seek fortune for himself and his love, his boat is taken by the Dread Pirate Roberts. When Buttercup receives the news, she is heartbroken and vows never to love again. However, by the law of the land, Prince Humperdinck can choose who he marries, and he chooses the beautiful Buttercup as his bride. But not everything is as it seems, and Buttercup and Westley’s love transcends all barriers.

It’s a film with romance, sword fights, and quotable dialogue. Such dialogue includes “Inconceivable!” and “My name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father. Prepare to die!”