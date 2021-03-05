The Best Horror Movies On Netflix According To Critics

Horror, the greatest of all film genres, can sometimes be a little daunting to find your next pick in, especially when browsing through the vast library of them available on Netflix. This is where critics come in, and here are the highest rated offerings as reviewed by people who watch hundreds of new movies each year.

In His House, a couple fleeing the civil war in South Sudan are granted shabby government housing in an anonymous London suburb, with strict guidelines to retain their asylum status. They’re soon plagued by a presence that demands they repay an unspecified debt, though, with the torment threatening the new lives they’re trying to build as well as resurrecting the horrors of the nation they fled.

Although Gerald’s Game seems one of the most unfilmable of Stephen King’s books, this ranks among the best of the decidedly hit-and-miss adaptations of his work. Disaster strikes Jessie and Gerald, a couple trying to rekindle their marriage with a dirty weekend in an isolated cabin, when Gerald dies from a heart attack during a sex game, leaving Jessie handcuffed to the bed unable to free herself or call for help, hallucinating and slowly dying of dehydration while the key to her survival lies in repressed memories that she doesn’t want to revisit.

#Alive is one of the multiple quality zombie productions that South Korea has been producing for years, seeing a young man hole himself up in his apartment when the zombie apocalypse breaks out on the streets of Seoul. Tense and fast-paced, the character focus and exploration of the need for human connection compels the viewer as much as the zombie action.

Also in the Top 5 best reviewed movies are It Comes At Night, where a family who survived a global pandemic by living in a woodland cabin find their fragile safety shattered with the arrival of a stranger, and The Invitation, seeing a man attend a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife and her new husband, where past trauma and ulterior movies soon result in deteriorating sanity.