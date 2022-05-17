‘Top Gun: Maverick’ releasing with the most ScreenX imagery ever

Top Gun: Maverick is already one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Not only does the film finally pick up with Tom Cruise’s iconic title character 36 years after the original it’s also pulling down stellar reviews. But that’s not stopping the studio from sweetening the pot. The film will also be available in select markets in ScreenX, the panoramic widescreen format pioneered by South Korean-based CJ 4DPLEX.

That ScreenX viewing of Top Gun: Maverick is gonna hit different 😩 pic.twitter.com/ftJzJkRUpP — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 15, 2022

The film will include the most ScreenX content ever seen in a film before, with a staggering 56 minutes of the film being filmed for the three-camera widescreen process. The pairing of the two seems like a match made in heaven, with ScreenX pioneering the current crop of cinema-only experience and the original noted as a forerunner in the filming or air to air combat.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, focuses on Maverick’s attempts to train a group of pilots for a potentially deadly mission. Over the course of the job, Maverick is forced to confront his past in the form of “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of his former Intercept Officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who perished during a training exercise in the first film, largely due to Maverick playing fast and loose with regulations.

Watch the NEW official #TopGun: Maverick trailer and get ready to fly the skys with 270 degree panoramic views of exclusive footage in #ScreenX! Top Gun is coming to Cineworld Cinemas May 25. pic.twitter.com/TanROdyjLS — Cineworld (@cineworld) April 4, 2022

The movie is certain to include multiple scenes involving high-stakes aerial combat. Though the majority of the movie will be experienced in standard format in the ScreenX-equipped venues, the majority of the flight sequences will utilize the full-screen setup of the theaters.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on May 27.