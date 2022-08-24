‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star reveals the secret of the movie’s box office success

Top Gun: Maverick continues to dominate three months after its release, and now fans can trace much of the success to the clan of cast member Glen Powell, who are on the verge of bagging the Family of the Year Award.

Powell took to Twitter admit that his family is “going broke” over the action blockbuster. The hilarious tweet came as a response to Variety’s mention that his parents have watched the film an outstanding 13 times!

My family is going broke over this movie. https://t.co/1geQbn2IXo — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) August 23, 2022

It would be hard to blame his folks though, as Top Gun: Maverick has been on the receiving end of much acclaim from professional critics and fans, with the consensus that it is better than its 1986 predecessor being proven in the rapturous response from audiences around the world.

Led by Tom Cruise, in what has already been termed the best performance of his career by many, the sequel has grossed a whopping $1.4 billion so far at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of the year, and of Cruise’s decades-long career.

Powell stars as the cocky Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin, who, along with several other TOPGUN graduates must undergo rapid training for a fast approaching mission.

With fans continuing to flock to the theaters to watch the Joseph Kosinski-directed smash hit, Top Gun: Maverick is set to keep flying higher and higher on its already mega-successful path. Hopefully Powell’s family doesn’t lose all their money along the way, and the families of the other talented cast members aren’t all in the same boat.