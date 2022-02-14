‘Top Gun: Maverick’ teams up with Porsche for new Super Bowl teaser

Movie fans have had plenty to check out today as the Super Bowl provided teasers for upcoming movies, including the sequel to one of Tom Cruise’s most iconic roles — Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick was featured in a Super Bowl ad for Porsche, and, in the 30-second spot, fans could see plenty of footage from the film of Cruise back in action as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell piloting and driving an array of vehicles which included, of course, fighter jets.

This sequel is set to launch 36 years after the original hit theatres in 1986 and will see some returning stars to their roles along with plenty of newcomers joining the franchise for its second installment.

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.” Via Paramount Pictures

The first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick launched back in 2020 after the film already suffered a delay pushing its 2019 release back to June of 2020. The delays would keep on coming and ultimately the film would be pushed back another two years to its now release date, May 27.