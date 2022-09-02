Movie producer Dillon D. Jordan has pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the Mann Act for operating an international prostitution ring. Jordan, who produced the Maggie Gyllenhaal movie The Kindergarten Teacher, Ethan Hawke’s The Kid, and A24 movie Skin now faces up to five years behind bars and has been ordered to forfeit $1.4 million he made from the business.

Federal prosecutors have released a statement saying Jordan used his production company PaperChase Films as a front for the ring. This consisted of a ‘roster’ of women who lived across the United States who would perform paid sex acts for a global clientele. The indictment suggests Jordan’s role in the operation was to coordinate the business, advertise the women, negotiate prices with clients, and arrange travel logistics for the women.

It’s also reported that Mann worked in conjunction with an unnamed ‘English Madam’ to put him in contact with sex workers, and to refer him to potential

The financial side of the operation was concealed in PaperChase Films accounting and an event planning company he ran, with multiple bank accounts used to launder payments from clients, with payments to the sex workers disguised as modeling, appearance, or consulting fees.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said when Jordan was arrested in July 2021 that:

“As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women. Now the party is over and the film is a wrap.”

Jordan pled guilty after signing an agreement with prosecutors, with sentencing scheduled to take place on December 12. More on this story as we hear it.