Toy Story Fans Aren’t Happy About Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen

One of the many surprise announcements that Disney made at the company’s Investor Day event this week was Lightyear, an upcoming Pixar movie that acts as an intriguing spinoff of the Toy Story franchise. Instead of following the action figure we all know and love, it’ll star the actual Buzz Lightyear, as in the original Space Ranger that the toy’s based on and will explore his cosmic origin story.

The news came with a first look image from the movie, which reveals Buzz’s redesign for the film. And that’s not the only thing that’s changing about the character, as Tim Allen won’t be returning for the project, with Avengers star Chris Evans instead taking over as the voice of the hero of Star Command.

We all love Evans, sure, but the news of him replacing Allen has generated some controversy online. Multiple generations by this point have grown up with his performance as Buzz in all four Toy Story movies, which span from 1995 to 2019. As such, many are not here for someone else stepping into the iconic role, even if it is Captain America himself.

I really hate this with every fiber of my being. Human Buzz Lightyear voiced by Chris Evans is the stupidest thing ever. Why would the toy sound like Tim Allen when it’s based on someone that sounds like Chris Evans??? Also it just looks… bad imo pic.twitter.com/780cItABul — Marce Cloud (@MarceCloud39) December 11, 2020

You cannot make a #BuzzLightyear film without #TimAllen voicing Buzz. I'm sorry, you just can't. pic.twitter.com/Hs15qcctMF — Lost Boy Studios 🎄🎅🤶🎄 (@LBStudios) December 11, 2020

Chris Evans pushed Tim Allen off a roof and now he's the new Buzz Lightyear — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 11, 2020

Replacing Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear is almost as bad as replacing James Earl Jones' voice as Darth Vader. Change my mind. pic.twitter.com/sLgeR94OJ5 — 𝙉𝙚𝙧𝙙𝙮 𝙄𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 #4Nerds (@NIMW32) December 12, 2020

On the other hand, some aren’t so bothered by the casting change. Allen has always been a divisive figure, after all, due to his criminal record in his youth.

Tim Allen wasn't asked to come back is buzz lightyear because Disney knows that he pleaded guilty to felony drug trafficking charges and provided the names of other dealers in exchange for a sentence of three to seven years rather than a possible life imprisonment. — Ted Byzynski (industrial revolution 👎) (@BraneWerms) December 11, 2020

Personally I say replace Tim Allen with Chris Evans in every role he’s ever played. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 11, 2020

In an Instagram post following up the announcement, the Captain America star made clear that he was apprehensive when he was offered the part as he felt that “no one could ever touch [Allen]’s performance.” However, he was convinced upon being pitched the concept behind the movie. “Everyone can rest easy,” he promised fans. “This one is special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing.”

What are your thoughts on Lightyear, which is coming in summer 2022, though? Let us know in the usual place below.