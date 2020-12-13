Home / movies

Toy Story Fans Aren’t Happy About Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen

By 24 mins ago
x

One of the many surprise announcements that Disney made at the company’s Investor Day event this week was Lightyearan upcoming Pixar movie that acts as an intriguing spinoff of the Toy Story franchise. Instead of following the action figure we all know and love, it’ll star the actual Buzz Lightyear, as in the original Space Ranger that the toy’s based on and will explore his cosmic origin story.

The news came with a first look image from the movie, which reveals Buzz’s redesign for the film. And that’s not the only thing that’s changing about the character, as Tim Allen won’t be returning for the project, with Avengers star Chris Evans instead taking over as the voice of the hero of Star Command.

We all love Evans, sure, but the news of him replacing Allen has generated some controversy online. Multiple generations by this point have grown up with his performance as Buzz in all four Toy Story movies, which span from 1995 to 2019. As such, many are not here for someone else stepping into the iconic role, even if it is Captain America himself.

“There’s no Buzz Lightyear without Tim Allen.”

There’s only one Buzz.

Some folks are picking apart the logic…

Of course someone had to post this quote.

OK, a round of applause for this tweet, please.

Big claim.

Chris Evans To Voice Buzz Lightyear In Toy Story Prequel
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

On the other hand, some aren’t so bothered by the casting change. Allen has always been a divisive figure, after all, due to his criminal record in his youth.

Breaking: Chris Evans to star in a Home Improvement reboot!

In an Instagram post following up the announcement, the Captain America star made clear that he was apprehensive when he was offered the part as he felt that “no one could ever touch [Allen]’s performance.” However, he was convinced upon being pitched the concept behind the movie. “Everyone can rest easy,” he promised fans. “This one is special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing.”

What are your thoughts on Lightyear, which is coming in summer 2022, though? Let us know in the usual place below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...