Frightening New Trailer For The Grudge Delivers Serious Scares

The new trailer for The Grudge has arrived today and it’s making us even more excited for this terrifying reboot than we were before. The three-minute teaser centers around a bone-chilling encounter between a detective and a woman named Mrs. Matheson, played by horror legend Lin Shaye (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, Insidious, Ouija).

The investigator enters Matheson’s house to find the homeowner shaking and muttering to herself. She eerily asks to be fed as Detective Muldoon discovers that the fingers on one of Mrs. Matheson’s hands have been chopped off. To make matters worse, they’re not alone in the house, as Muldoon soon discovers the rotting corpse of Mr. Matheson in another room.

What happens next is a terrifying compilation of clips from the film, each one scarier than the next, before the trailer finally ends with a heart-stopping scene that pays homage to the original. John Cho’s character is in the middle of a shower when suddenly a hand crawls out from the back of his head. Something tells us that it’s not there to help him shampoo and condition.

All things considered, the upcoming reimagining of The Grudge promises to be just as frightening as the source material. Nicolas Pesce is directing the latest version of this story, which is based on Takashi Shimizu’s 2002 horror flick Ju-On. Two other films in the series were released in 2004 and 2009, while a number of short movies entitled Tales From the Grudge came out in 2006.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see this latest horror remake? And do you think there’s any way it can be scarier than the other iterations of the same tale? Sound off in the comments and watch out for The Grudge when it creeps into theaters on January 3rd, 2020.