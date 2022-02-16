‘Transformers’ fans aren’t sure how they feel about another trilogy

The jury is very much out on how much interest audiences still have in the Transformers franchise as a whole, so you’ve got to at least admire the ambition on Paramount’s part, after the studio revealed that Steven Caple Jr.’s Rise of the Beasts will serve as the opening chapter of a brand new trilogy.

The franchise has earned over $4.8 billion at the box office, so it was never going to ride quietly into the sunset, but there’s been a huge drop-off in takings across the last couple of installments. Michael Bay’s five-film arc delivered a pair of billion-dollar hits in Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction, but reviews kept getting progressively worse.

The Last Knight earned over $500 million less than its two immediate predecessors, though, while Bumblebee ended up as the lowest-grossing outing for the Autobots and Decepticons yet, despite being the only entry to have received widespread acclaim.

As you can see from the reactions below, the Transformers fanbase definitely has mixed feelings over Rise of the Beasts having two direct sequels confirmed already.

It makes Entertainment One a lot of money and they showed the original Trilogy director the Advisor chair that Paramount put Roddenberry in. It's a direct sequel to Bumblebee a soft reboot of the transformers film timeline. — Jeffrey Piatt (@jeffpiatt) February 16, 2022

I’m so excited for a new Transformers trilogy. Idc if you all think they’re bad, The Transformer movies are my version of Fast and Furious movies. It doesn’t matter how bad they get, if there is a giant alien robot car destroying a city I’ll be first one in line to see it. — me (@BrennanSouhrada) February 16, 2022

After Bumblebee, I'm so hyped for this new Transformers trilogy. Really hope Hailee returns as Charlie in one of the films pic.twitter.com/NIfiM90zey — Deeki (@rebelsmoon) February 16, 2022

man i love transformers, i hope this trilogy is a big ass success, btw idc what nobody says, michael bays transformers movies are the shit https://t.co/bKFtNdhd3z — £ddie (@eddstaa) February 16, 2022

The news about a new #Transformers trilogy got us feeling some way pic.twitter.com/xSil7fVBcP — The CineBoiz – Korked Bats (@TheCineBoiz) February 16, 2022

Can’t wait to see some #Transformers again! I liked the Bay movies but they lacked something 🤔 hopefully this new trilogy can reawaken my spark😂 https://t.co/MGaMNtRiDs pic.twitter.com/9p3AFY8gfK — Outpost_xmp83 (@C051_dinoking) February 16, 2022

"Rise of the Beasts is the start of a new trilogy"



Oh, so Transformers is becoming Terminator now. — Seri (@SerizawaAkane) February 16, 2022

Wake up babe, a new Transformers film trilogy just got announced pic.twitter.com/3yU6FIWesF — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) February 16, 2022

Obviously, sentiments could change on a dime should Rise of the Beasts go down a storm, earn big bucks and inject the property with a whole new lease of life, but we won’t be finding that out until it hits theaters in the summer of 2023, so questions will linger until then.