‘Transformers’ fans left fuming after a stone-cold classic gets completely ignored

Transformers One has just been unveiled. The upcoming animated movie will be a prequel to the franchise, exploring the origins of our heroes on Cybertron. It features a star-studded voice cast including Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime, Scarlet Johansson as Elita, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron.

There are some fans left despondent that classic voice actors like Peter Cullen and Frank Welker aren’t along for the ride, but given that they’re 81 and 77, respectively, we can understand the thinking behind the recasts. Plus, if The Super Mario Bros Movie is any indication, we’re sure they’ll be at least making a cameo appearance.

But fans are particularly indignant about a tweet from Deadline describing Transformers One as “the first-ever animated Transformers movie”. Because, well, it isn’t:

Paramount Animation, Hasbro and eOne are teaming on the first-ever animated #Transformers movie, now titled Transformers One #CinemaCon https://t.co/3eAbOtfDEN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 27, 2023

This is erasure of 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie and we won’t stand for it! Not only is it a surprisingly engaging (if traumatizing) watch, but it also features the final performance of cinematic legend Orson Welles. Replies aren’t happy:

I am still dealing with that trauma! 37 years later and pretty sure my therapist is tired of hearing about it but damn! And Starscream and they gave us Rodimus prime as a replacement — 🇺🇦Rev Barney (Daniel) Cohost of Heresy & Hearsay (@sephirothii) April 27, 2023

The Transformers: The Movie isn’t a cinematic masterpiece, but it’s way better than a 1980s toy tie-in animated movie needs to be. Plus, though we doubt Orson Welles planned to end his career as a planet-sized transforming robot, he’s great as Unicron.

Here’s hoping Transformers One can capture even a tiny bit of that magic.