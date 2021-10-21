Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Marks End Of Shooting With Optimus Prime Photo

In just over eight months, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts comes to theaters, and it’ll be very curious to see how the seventh installment in the franchise performs at the box office.

The Michael Bay era generated billions of dollars, but eroded much of the goodwill audiences had towards the adventures of the Autobots and the Decepticons because the quality kept getting worse. Bumblebee was a breath of fresh air for the stagnant series, but critical acclaim couldn’t prevent the prequel from earning the least amount of money.

Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr. is at the helm of Rise of the Beasts, which marks a fairly daunting jump into the world of big budget effects-driven blockbusters for the filmmaker. Production has now wrapped on the 1990s-set adventure, with the director taking to Instagram and sharing an image of Optimus Prime’s vehicle form to celebrate, as you can see below.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Reveals First Look At Autobots And Decepticons 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Bringing Beast Wars into the mix is a smart way of drumming up new interest in a property that’s been running on fumes for a while, even if longtime fans have been burned before when Bay wasted the Dinobots in Age of Extinction. Rise of the Beasts is a completely fresh start, though, with a brand new cast and crew hopefully injecting the Transformers with a new life and urgency.