Trauma magnet Wanda being recognized as a minor celebrity warms the hearts of MCU supporters

Okay, we know that Wanda took a turn to the dark side in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but before then she was one of the most sympathetic characters in the MCU. Now, ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans are remembering this adorable moment between the two characters that show both of them is a sweet light.

Audiences have all seen the traumatic events that Wanda has had to endure throughout her time in the MCU. This trauma pushed her to her breaking point as we saw in WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness. It isn’t just what happens to her, but how she is treated by many of the others (aside from Vision) who pretty much only see her as a tool to be used. Nostalgic stans, however, have found an exception and that is the ever-wholesome Scott Lang.

In a very brief interaction during Captain America: Civil War we see Scott trying to figure out why he has been dragged to Germany, where he meets Captain America and becomes very excited, before turning his attention to Wanda, “I know you too. You’re great.”

In a thread on Reddit, fans have focused on this specific encounter and have taken a deep look into how sweet and wholesome this interaction is given its context.

Aside from Vision, not many treat Wanda like a human being, and Vision isn’t exactly human himself.

Despite what she accidentally did in Lagos, Scott doesn’t view her as a threat.

Scott was happy to see everyone, including Wanda. He was essentially just a giddy puppy.

This user points out how everyone else has treated her up until now.

It doesn’t matter how dark it gets, Ant-Man manages to bring some humor with him. (We hope it doesn’t get snuffed out in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!)

Though some think that may Elizabeth Olsen simply couldn’t hold in her own amusement at Paul Rudd’s antics.

This adorable moment is almost enough to forgive her for some of the atrocities she committed later on.

Scott Lang’s character is just so pure in everything he does, we’ll never get over how much effort he put into that locked-down adventure he had with Cassie at the beginning of Ant-Man and the Wasp. And to get to see Wanda have an honest smile on her face is also heartwarming considering the rest of her MCU appearances are pretty dark. It may be a small moment, but it is a delightful one.