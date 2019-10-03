Tremors 7 Starts Filming Next Month, Michael Gross Returning

Three decades ago, the world was introduced to Graboids, and discovered that Reba McEntire can sing AND act. Six movies, a one-season long series, a recap, and one more (unfortunately) failed television show later, fans can finally start gearing up for more, as Tremors 7 will start filming in Thailand in a month and Michael Gross will be returning.

That’s right. Burt Gummer is coming back for another adventure, this time heading for an island in Tremors 7: Island Fury. The last time we reported on anything ass-blaster related was back in January, when it was announced the script was done and production would begin soon. Well, here we are in October, and it’s finally happening.

The guys over at Bloody Disgusting dished some plot details on the sequel, too, and it looks like it’ll be set in the tropics. Much better than Tremors 6: A Cold Day In Hell, as that movie took Burt to the frigid northern Canada.

Here’s what BD had to share:

“The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt.”

Curse you rich playboys and your illegal hunting on your private islands. Looks like this time it’s going to be a little bit different than the previous outings. Graboids pop up, people die. Burt and his gang of heroes come in to blow them up. Then, they do it all over again. If we’ve learned anything from Jurassic Park, it’s that this is a bad idea. The worms are going to wreak havoc and need exploding. It also doesn’t look like Kevin Bacon’s Tremors television series is ever going to happen, so here’s hoping that he’ll decide to make a little cameo.

What do you think of all this, though? Will the Michael Gross-led Tremors 7 achieve the perfection (sorry, not sorry) that the original had? Sound off down below.