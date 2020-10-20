Tremors: Shrieker Island Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Tremors isn’t exactly the most critically acclaimed horror franchise, but it’s been going strong since its debut in 1990, and now the latest installment, Tremors: Shrieker Island, previously known as Island Fury, is upon us.

For those who don’t know, the series focuses on battles against the Graboids, a strange species of huge carnivorous sandworms who survived from prehistoric times. In this new film, several Graboids have been captured and illegally transported to a private island by a very wealthy individual looking to genetically modify them in hopes of creating the ultimate in trophy hunting prey. Obviously, though, things don’t go according to plan and it’s up to gun nut survivalist and expert Graboid hunter Burt Gummer to save the day.

If you’ve been excited to see the movie, we’ve got some good news for you, as it’s now available on Netflix to stream. Of course, it’s also on Blu-ray/DVD as well as of today, but if you’re not interested in checking it out on those platforms, know that you can flip it on on the aforementioned streaming site whenever you please.

Aside from Michael Gross as Gummer, you can also expect to see the likes of Richard Brake, Jon Heder, Caroline Langrishe and Jackie Cruz in the cast. And while the critical consensus on the pic is still out, from the footage we’ve seen so far, it appears to be another exciting installment in the long running franchise that’ll surely please those who’ve stuck with the series up until now.

But tell us, do you plan on checking out Tremors: Shrieker Island on Blu-ray/DVD and/or Netflix? Or will you be skipping this one? Let us know in the usual place down below.