It looks like Carrie Ann Moss’s Trinity will once again send us into an existential spiral in the forthcoming sci-fi saga’s latest additions, The Matrix Resurrections. It seems that way based on a teaser comment from co-star Jessica Henwick, who plays a new character called Bugs in the film.

Set a couple decades after the events of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, familiar franchise heroes Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus all return to the world of the Matrix once again. The upcoming fourth installment to the film will see the return of Keanu Reeve’s Thomas Anderson, who has seemingly forgot the fact that the world he lives in is a simulation. A previous synopsis for the film teased this upcoming movie will take place in a more powerful version of the A.I. program.

Laurence Fishburne is the only one out of the trio of original cast members who is not reprising his role, with Morpheus instead being played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris as the Analyst and Pariyanka Chopra Jonas in an as-yet-unnamed role, according to Collider.

It’s still up in the air as to whether Reeves or Moss will be playing the exact same characters or perhaps a digital reincarnation of sorts, since Trinity and Neo don’t seem to recognize each other even though they have a vague feeling that they’ve meet before in the trailers so far. Maybe Trinity is just a program this time around to lure Neo deeper into the computer simulation. Or perhaps Neo is the program and Trinity is actually “The One” this time around.

Whatever may be the case, Moss’s involvement is sure to be an intriguing one, if Henwick’s recent comments made in an interview can be taken as any indication.

“I’m excited for fans to get to see Keanu. We love him. We love him as Neo. He’s amazing. He is the beating heart of the film and he can do no wrong. So, I think fans are really gonna enjoy that. Carrie-Anne has a really interesting role in this film and I think a lot of people are gonna be happy with her work. That’s really what I’m excited to see,” Henwick said in an interview with Collider.

We’ll have to see how it all computes when The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.