Turning down DC to reboot one of the statistically worst franchises of all-time is a curious career move

James Gunn may have moved quickly to debunk the pair’s comments, but filmmaking siblings and YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou nonetheless claimed they’d knocked back the chance to tackle a project for the rebranded and rebooting DC Studios.

While they may have held talks with the outfit, the co-CEO and creative architect of Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters denied they’d been offered anything in a concrete fashion. With their feature-length directorial debut Talk to Me racking up impressive reviews ahead of its release this summer, though, the duo known as RackaRacka are about to be seriously in-demand.

Opting to take a path nobody expected them to, it was revealed that the Philippou brothers had instead opted to sign on for the in-development reboot of Street Fighter, something nobody saw coming. As you can imagine, the revelation they’d said no to DC in order to get in on the video game adaptation business created a slew of intrigued responses on social media.

One undeniable positive is that there’s very little chance they’ll make the worst Street Fighter ever, seeing as the property has statistically proven itself to be one of the worst franchises in the business. The camp classic 1994 original netted respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of only 11 and 21 percent from critics and audiences, while the substantially worse reboot Legend of Chun-Li fared even worse than its predecessor with approval ratings of just three and 18 percent.

Based on the law of averages then, should the Philippous create a film that gains a better critical score than seven percent and wins over audiences to the tune of at least 20 percent on RT, then they’ll have crafted the finest Street Fighter flick of all-time.