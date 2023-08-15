Turning the age-old conversation on its head, the DC fandom suggests a Superman with trunks and no costume

After the cinematic disaster of The Flash – and with Blue Beetle still a few days away – the DC fandom is left with little to debate over, but it seems this week they’re fixated on one thing and one thing alone: Superman‘s underpants.

Yesterday saw a surprisingly convincing fan theory claim the reason Supes wears his underwear on the outside is because they’re a Kryptonian blanket Ma Kent couldn’t cut (and thus also helping hide his shame when his costume is damaged).

Now, we have what seems to be the next logical step: a Superman costume that’s all underwear, no suit:

Image via Reddit

This powerfully homoerotic image has sent pulses racing all across DC_Cinematic. This is official DC art by Riccardo Federici, and was used as a variant cover on Future State Superman Worlds Of War #1.

The responses name this as “Superman directed by Joel Schumacher,” that Lois “keeps this suit in her closet,” and that any movie featuring this would make “one billion first week”.

Yes, Superman wearing this would be very controversial, though perhaps it’s time for the character to embrace his origins in early 20th Century pulp and go full John Carter of Mars? Plus, what Warner Bros. may lose from one sector of the audience would surely be made up by the legions of Magic Mike fans desperate for more hunks now that their franchise has wrapped up.

We suspect James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will stick the traditional suit, though why not throw us a true curveball and give us the gayest Superman the world has ever seen?