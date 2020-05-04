Stephenie Meyer Announces New Twilight Saga Sequel Midnight Sun

Twihards, rejoice! The long-dormant Twilight Saga is reawakening as author Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new novel featuring everyone’s favorite sparkling, brooding teenage vampire Edward Cullen and his human soulmate Bella Swan. In the early hours of Monday May 4th, Meyer announced that her latest book, titled Midnight Sun, is officially on the way. And it’s arriving as soon as August 4th, which is just three months away.

The unique hook of Midnight Sun is that it’ll revisit the events of the original Twilight novel from Cullen’s perspective instead of Bella’s. For more, here’s the press release for the book, which teases a “dark twist” on the classic story that will delve into the “devastating consequences of immortal love.”

“This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life? “In Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and, drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone, brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love.”

Twilight fans will surely be familiar with Midnight Sun, as it’s been in the works for 12 years now. The novel was supposed to be released back in 2008, alongside the fourth and final chapter in the saga, Breaking Dawn. However, the original manuscript preemptively leaked online, causing Meyer to pull the book from schedules. Fans have been desperate for it to see the light of day ever since then and now, the author has decided that the time is right for it to finally hit shelves.

This Twilight news comes shortly after Suzanne Collins announced a new Hunger Games novel as well – a prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes that will focus on a young President Snow, the franchise’s villain. Suffice it to say, it’s a good time to be an old-school YA lit fan.