Twister Remake In The Works, Top Gun 2 Director To Helm

The mid-90s brought us a ton of iconic movies that are still very popular today. Pulp Fiction, Independence Day, Titanic, all films that are worthy of their enduring popularity. But one that’s maybe slipped slightly under the radar despite being fairly successful upon its release is 1996 disaster flick Twister.

The pic starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as estranged meteorologists caught in the middle of a tornado outbreak, with Philip Seymour Hoffman also appearing in a supporting role. Though critics didn’t love it, the film became the second-highest-grossing movie of that year.

No sequel was ever made though and while there’ve been whispers over the years of the property once again emerging in some form, nothing has materialized. Until now, that is.

According to Deadline, Twister is getting the remake treatment, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski on board to helm. The project is being housed at Universal, though no details on casting, plot or anything else have been revealed just yet.

Admittedly, the premise of storm chasers chasing down some powerful twisters in Oklahoma might sound a bit dull by today’s standards, but we’re sure that a few changes will be made to the original storyline and Kosinski is certainly a capable filmmaker, with a strong eye for visuals. As such, we’re certainly looking forward to seeing what he’ll bring to the project.

Universal is said to be meeting with writers and will hopefully find someone to pen the script soon. While we wait to learn who that’ll be, though, let us know by dropping a comment down below if you’re excited about this Twister remake and who you’d like to see star in it.