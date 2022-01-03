Twitter blasts Matt Damon’s new cryptocurrency commercial

Celebrity endorsements have been a staple of shilling goods to consumers for decades, and for the most part, it’s simply a transparent case of roping in a famous face to tell you how great a product is, despite the very high probability they’ll never use it in their life once the director on the commercial calls cut.

George Clooney revealed that he turned down $35 million to spend one day filming a promo for an unnamed airline, so not everyone is enamored by the lure of a big payday and nothing else. However, Clooney’s buddy Matt Damon has found himself being mercilessly roasted online after accepting what was no doubt a hefty paycheck to front a cringe-worthy ad for cryptocurrency.

As you can see below, Twitter has been having a field day blasting the Academy Award winner for lending his esteemed talents to an obnoxious, pretentious, and all-around jaw-dropping insistence that signing up for crypto.com could turn you into a historical game-changer.

[matt damon strolls past a spanish galleon] are you going to put your life savings into the pretend computer dog money that you can’t spend or are you a pussy — Ulysses S. Cocksman (@USCocksman) January 2, 2022

There is nothing that Matt Damon can do to convince me to buy a product.



To the contrary, it will dissuade me from ever considering a purchase. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 3, 2022

What really sticks out to me in the Matt Damon “buy crypto now and be a cool explorer” ad is that he never actually went to Mars, that was just a character he played in a movie one time. — Tom Reimann (@startthemachine) January 3, 2022

I thought the future would be amazing with stuff like SAO style VR or going to Mars… instead I get Matt Damon calling me a pussy for not investing in MonkeyShitCoins every time I go to the movies pic.twitter.com/Pvu1OIwwqJ — Dingus (@dinglexxl) January 3, 2022

If Matt Damon was paid in US dollars for this ad, then you know all you need to know about crypto… https://t.co/lITOiffMqZ — Wombat (@NewWombat) January 3, 2022

Matt Damon is apparently doing ads for cryptocurrency now. 😂🤮 This is the same guy who had previously shamed women for speaking out about their experiences as victims of sexual harassment & sexual assault, minimizing their pain & suffering and dismissing it all… — Sally Hunt ☭ 🚩🏴🌹 (@sallyhunt666) January 3, 2022

Me watching everyone shit on Matt Damon for embracing crypto. pic.twitter.com/Ip369q8U1X — CHUCK✊🏾 (@thisischacon) January 3, 2022

They played that shit at least 30 times through the football games on New Years. Matt Damon saying “are you coward or will you buy bitcoin” lmaooo https://t.co/O3RxDlWUJG — Jesus of Suburbia (@flaxseedthot) January 3, 2022

I love how Matt Damon is trending today for that movie theater crypto ad that has been airing for ages. Theaters are back, baby! Thank you Spider-Man — Kelly Bowers (@KNB_Organa) January 3, 2022

I don't watch commercials especially scam commercials put out by the likes of Matt Damon.

He needs to stick to acting in movies not trying to be the next Tom Selleck trying to screw people out of their life savings. — Steve Eugene (Collard Grene) (@footster2) January 3, 2022

Who better to convince the current generation to invest in the unreliable and fractious world of cryptocurrency than a 51-year-old man with an estimated personal net worth well in excess of $150 million? Nobody, evidently. Now we’re just curious to find out how much he could actually tell us about when he’s not reading from a cue card.