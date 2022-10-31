Twitter can’t get enough of Netflix’s new Spanish horror flick ‘The Chalk Line’

With trick-or-treaters set to line the streets later tonight, many a filmmaker and showrunner has taken the opportunity to capitalize on everyone’s favorite spooky season to push some of their more bone-chilling stories to screens big and small, and the window is set to close ever-so-slightly come the dawn of November.

And it seems that one of these last-minute culprits is Ignacio Tatay, a director who made his directorial debut in Spain earlier last month with The Chalk Line, a psychological thriller that found its way to international audiences on Netflix just a week ago, and it looks like the film is gaining some hefty traffic on Twitter, just in time for the end of Halloween.

Originally released in theaters in Spain on Sept. 9, The Chalk Line stars Elena Anaya as Paula, a resident of a high-class Spanish suburb who temporarily provides shelter and food for a lost girl. As Paula and her husband initially foster the girl as a way to help mend their marriage, they quickly learn that the girl is allegedly possessed by a dormant monster that will come to life if she crosses over any chalk square that gets drawn on the ground.

Today of all days has seen The Chalk Line become the talk of the town, whether it involves praise being sung or a slightly more ambiguous anecdote.

The chalk line on Netflix is the biggest plot twist movie I have seen in a min ! Hands down a good ass movie — 🦋 (@idontkeyah) October 31, 2022

The Chalk Line on Netflix though🥴😱🫣 — keepinsane (@kimaraines2) October 31, 2022

This movie called “The Chalk Line” on Netflix is very… interesting. — Kidd. 💧 (@__DreaddHeadd) October 30, 2022

The Chalk Line on Netflix is stress inducing. — 🍭 Monster Lolly 🍭 (@CM0nSter) October 30, 2022

There certainly seems to be no lack of enthusiasm surrounding The Chalk Line, and a hefty percentage of that enthusiasm is further expressed in a way that shines on the film positively. It’s all the more peculiar, then, that the film currently holds a measly 47 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For those of you who don’t judge films by audience aggregate scores or degrees of Twitter hype, The Chalk Line is currently streaming on Netflix.