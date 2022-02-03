When you think of Denzel Washington, the words ambitious, assertive, and immensely talented likely come to mind. Washington is an actor, director, and producer who brings his A-game to every project he’s involved with. He has been nominated has won several prestigious awards from the Golden Globes to the Academy Awards and even a Tony. Still, there’s one nomination he’s never received, and fans can’t understand why.

Despite his bold and impressive roles, Washington hasn’t ever been nominated for a BAFTA. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is a charitable organization that, in addition to awards ceremonies, supports and furthers various television, game, and film art forms in the United Kingdom. Fans have long believed that Washington deserves a BAFTA, and the announcement today that excluded his most recent phenomenal performance isn’t sitting right with fans.

Washington’s supporters note that The Tragedy of Macbeth was a stellar performance for the multi-faceted actor, and they’re absolutely correct. The shock that this year is another without Washington being nominated is the talk of social media today. Here’s what his fans are saying.

Denzel Washington will never get a BAFTA nomination but the British actor who plays him in a biopic will. 🤣 — UnkeelMan87 (@unkeelman87) February 3, 2022

This fan notes that Washington isn’t winning a BAFTA, but when a British actor plays him in a biopic, they likely will. The irony here isn’t lost on fans.

Denzel Washington was deserving of a BAFTA nomination for best leading actor for his role in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’. pic.twitter.com/rlAPf4j9yp — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) February 3, 2022

Washington has wowed audiences with The Tragedy of Macbeth, and they’re not staying silent about his excellent performance.

shaking my head at BAFTA snubbing denzel washington’s INCREDIBLE macbeth — Jodie (@MissJodie) February 3, 2022

We’re all shaking our heads at this one.

Will BAFTA ever nominate Denzel Washington? https://t.co/149H7JMdT3 — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) February 3, 2022

A question we’re all asking.

If you had told me a month ago that the BAFTA Snubs would be Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Olivia Colman, and Kristen Stewart… the way I would’ve laughed in your face would’ve been illegal. #BAFTA https://t.co/xcuHEdATz4 — Jackson (@jackHollywood09) February 3, 2022

This fan shared their opinion about several BAFTA snubs this year.

here’s an insanely upsetting awards stat: despite his eight acting nominations and two wins at the oscars, being one of the most famous people in the world, and one of the most acclaimed actors of all time, denzel washington has never been nominated for a bafta. not once. — elliott ⛄️ (@efolds) February 3, 2022

This fan shared an “insanely upsetting awards statistic,” and we have to agree.

I was today years old when I learned Denzel Washington has never even been NOMINATED for a BAFTA, thus rendering the awards obsolete. pic.twitter.com/3wnscL9aos — Gord Macey (@GordMacey) February 3, 2022

This reaction has to be the most relatable; Washington never being nominated? We’re going to need some very simple explaining here.