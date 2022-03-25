Twitter is obsessed with Sonic mystery woman with pink hair

Sonic the Hedgehog fans got a treat of some extended lore being explained by none other than the sentient fox known as Tails, which spurred some on social media to wonder about the origins of a mysterious pink haired woman.

Styled as a livestream, Tails proceeded to answer some fan questions, such as giving a breakdown about the planet that Sonic and Tails live on.

In the video, which was tweeted by the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, Tails explained that the planet is made up of different islands, with the talking animals generally occupying the smaller ones, and the humans occupying the larger countries.

“I’m originally from Westside Island, which is where Sonic and I first met,” Tails said.

Welcome to TailsTube! Tune into Tails' first show with special guest… Sonic! pic.twitter.com/P5mYX9VP4b — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 24, 2022

In the course of the discussion, Tails showed a picture of some human characters. And a lot of folks on Twitter were quick to ponder the origins of a pink haired lady in particular.

“This is amazing for explaining the human lore but.. WHO IS THE LADY WITH THE PINK HAIR???” one fan wrote.

This is amazing for explaining the human lore but.. WHO IS THE LADY WITH THE PINK HAIR??? pic.twitter.com/G9tuOvZN0J — Dante (@_CallMeDante) March 24, 2022

Though the post did not reference any particular game title, many speculated the lore being mentioned would perhaps be part of the forthcoming game Sonic Frontiers.

Its just me or they are setting up the lore for Sonic frontiers? hmmm i loved it — Tails de mochilinha (@olliveiraleon) March 24, 2022

Due to the pink haired lady’s art style being seemingly different from the other characters, and never appearing in any past game, fans pointed to her as a possible new character in Sonic Frontiers.

So they casually added this random pink haired character? She was never in Unleashed and the art style is waaaay different the others. Could be from sonic frontiers. 🤔 hmmm pic.twitter.com/wEbnhacFFo — 💜Domestic💜 (@Domestic_Maid) March 25, 2022

Another fan speculated the pink haired lady might perhaps be the next “semi-realistic female deuteragonist” in Frontiers, following in the tradition of past games.

the Sonic series could very well be getting another "semi-realistic female deuteragonist" in Frontiers, the first of whom appeared in 06 pic.twitter.com/XOe8zC26HY — Triple-Q (@TripleKyun) March 24, 2022

The film adaptation of the video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, comes to theaters April 8. Sonic Frontiers is expected to be made available for most modern gaming consoles during the holiday season later this year. We’ll have to see if the pink haired lady shows up for either one.