Twitter is obsessed with Sonic mystery woman with pink hair
Sonic the Hedgehog fans got a treat of some extended lore being explained by none other than the sentient fox known as Tails, which spurred some on social media to wonder about the origins of a mysterious pink haired woman.
Styled as a livestream, Tails proceeded to answer some fan questions, such as giving a breakdown about the planet that Sonic and Tails live on.
In the video, which was tweeted by the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, Tails explained that the planet is made up of different islands, with the talking animals generally occupying the smaller ones, and the humans occupying the larger countries.
“I’m originally from Westside Island, which is where Sonic and I first met,” Tails said.
In the course of the discussion, Tails showed a picture of some human characters. And a lot of folks on Twitter were quick to ponder the origins of a pink haired lady in particular.
“This is amazing for explaining the human lore but.. WHO IS THE LADY WITH THE PINK HAIR???” one fan wrote.
Though the post did not reference any particular game title, many speculated the lore being mentioned would perhaps be part of the forthcoming game Sonic Frontiers.
Due to the pink haired lady’s art style being seemingly different from the other characters, and never appearing in any past game, fans pointed to her as a possible new character in Sonic Frontiers.
Another fan speculated the pink haired lady might perhaps be the next “semi-realistic female deuteragonist” in Frontiers, following in the tradition of past games.
The film adaptation of the video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, comes to theaters April 8. Sonic Frontiers is expected to be made available for most modern gaming consoles during the holiday season later this year. We’ll have to see if the pink haired lady shows up for either one.