Vin Diesel has come under fire after Dwayne Johnson called him out on his “manipulative” attempt to bring the latter back for the penultimate movie in the Fast & Furious saga.

With the action film franchise seemingly milking every last bit of its once-magnanimous box office potential through all of these consecutive sequels, it’s little wonder that director Justin Lin and the rest of his crew are already hard at work developing the as-yet-untitled F10, the final movie in the main saga, which, to unintentionally reaffirm our point, is set to come out in two parts.

One of the things the Fast & Furious series can always be depended on to achieve is bringing together a star-studded cast. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was one such high-profile actor who joined in on the fun with the fifth installment, Fast Five, and continued that streak through to Furious 7 as the DSS agent Luke Hobbs. Of course, the actor also reprised his role for 2019’s spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw, though, for one reason or another, The Rock has made it perfectly clear that he won’t return to star in the main series again.

Many fans believe that this has to do with Johnson and Diesel’s ongoing feud, which dates back to a few years ago. Recently, the latter implored The Rock to return for F10 by sharing a post on Instagram. In response, Johnson slammed his former co-star’s attempt and called it a “manipulation.”

Now the folks on Twitter are having a little fun with the story, and the most prominent sentiment echoes The Rock’s own response, as can be seen below.

Vin Diesel: but what about the family?



The Rock: pic.twitter.com/Jww3FXBvMN — David (@thatguydavid718) December 30, 2021

Vin Diesel in the studio getting ready to drop a diss track towards The Rock pic.twitter.com/MtqmjdHN1q — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) December 30, 2021

I have decided not to appear in The Fast And The Furious 10 because Vin Diesel threw a rock at me while saying we were besties. — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) December 30, 2021

Vin Diesel & the rock when they meet irl pic.twitter.com/4zysZ084h6 — Tom 🚩 (@BangtanThomas) December 30, 2021

Vin Diesel: Time to put our differences aside and finish the fast franchise



The Rock: pic.twitter.com/92WHja8sHv — Jake Hibbert (@Jhibbz03) December 30, 2021

Vin Diesel: Fast and the Furious 10 let’s go



The Rock: pic.twitter.com/UIQ4In8LPo — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) December 30, 2021

to be fair I’m like 70% sure that vin diesel believes the fast and furious movies actually happened to him — guy (@guymrdth) December 30, 2021

While there really isn’t much to be said about this exchange, I guess we can sum up all these reactions by noting that the power of “family” didn’t come through for Vin Diesel, after all.