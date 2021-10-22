Twitter Mourns Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Death On Alec Baldwin Set

Following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins yesterday on the set of the Alec Baldwin Western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Twitter users are turning to their timelines to mourn Hutchins and honor her work.

Hutchins was 42 years old. Born in Ukraine during the Soviet Union, Hutchins was initially a journalist in Eastern Europe before immigrating to the United States and working in the film industry. She is now being remembered for her work on the TV miniseries A Luve Tale: The Series, The Mad Hatter, Blindfire, Archenemy and numerous short films.

Rest in Peace, Halyna Hutchins. pic.twitter.com/vDUvYeZQMW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 22, 2021

Director James Gunn expressed his sympathy to the mourning family last night, saying his heart goes out to Hutchins and her family.

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

Many are posting photos in remembrance.

I see more than enough pictures of Alec Baldwin, while y’all should honor and post more pictures of the cinematographic Halyna Hutchins who lost her life today in such a tragic accident.



Rest in peace, Halyna! My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/obNvFWrxfF — Wirjil (@Wirjil) October 22, 2021

And some are even sharing stills from some of her past work.

I just wanted to share some stills of Halyna Hutchins’ work and take a moment to appreciate how ridiculously difficult it is to become a DOP in the film industry, especially as woman. we’ve lost an incredible artist today pic.twitter.com/xRfjxYGHes — kenny ♡ (@bvckystjames) October 22, 2021

I don't know a lot of Halyna Hutchins work. Not many of us do because she was just getting started. She had so much left to give. there was still a voice being developed, an incredible one. These stills are literally from the first few seconds of a film she shot called Mad Hatter pic.twitter.com/aOUqKFtVPp — Scout Tafoya (@Honors_Zombie) October 22, 2021

There’s plenty of calls for press coverage to be more respectful to the late cinematographer in headlines.

i know it’s deadline but “female crewmember” feels like such particular disrespect. she was the fucking director of photography. her name was halyna hutchins. pic.twitter.com/cuytHgxVdM — devon of nine (@dynamofire) October 22, 2021

Her social media posts are being remembered as some of her final moments doing what she loved.

Halyna Hutchins last couple of posts showed how excited she was to be working on this Alec Baldwin western, and then it ends in tragedy. So sad 🙏🏾 #RIP pic.twitter.com/1ctrVQHUF5 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 22, 2021

Hutchins’ accidental death was the result of a mishap involving a prop gun reportedly discharged by star Alec Baldwin.

While Hutchins died shortly after being transported to a local hospital, director Joel Souza was also injured in the accident. He is reportedly under medical care.

The investigation of how the firearm was used and what type of projectile was involved is reportedly still being conducted by detectives. Earlier reports indicated that a cast member, who we now know was Alec Baldwin, had cocked the gun during a rehearsal, unaware that it contained live rounds.

While Souza was hit in the shoulder, Hutchins was immediately airlifted to a hospital for stomach surgery following a 9-11 call and Santa Fe Sheriffs arriving on scene. But the 42-year-old did not survive her injury, despite help from medical personnel. The production for Rust has understandably been shut down indefinitely amid the accident.