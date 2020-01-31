Remember the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame when Old Man Steve Rogers is passing on his shield? And standing there is both Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as we all anticipate that he’s going to give it to Bucky. Only, he doesn’t.

Barnes, his friend for literally forever is passed over for Wilson, a dude Cap has known for like five years. It was a bit baffling to me at the time and apparently, this decision is also bothering the Winter Soldier himself. Stan took to Instagram to share a Tweet this week that all but reveals his displeasure with the way his character arc is wrapped up in Endgame.

As you can imagine, his frustrations are now fuel for Twitter’s retort on the matter and based on these reactions, fans are a bit mixed on the story.

the fact Sebastian Stan himself shared this on his instagram story, hinting even the actor didn’t approve of Steve’s ending in Endgame. we – pic.twitter.com/aFiDy1JRUb — Beb misses Loki (@hometoharryx) January 31, 2020

sebastian stan acknowledging that steve loved bucky too much to leave him and that steve's ending was badly written is the best thing to ever happen to the world hands down — chloe (@theirishkingnjh) January 31, 2020

People freaking out about something in his story, without knowingthe context in which he did, plus, that's his page, he can share what he wants to. This may be a part of the reason why he doesn't post a whole lot. pic.twitter.com/SIDPYep9r4 — Sheeka (@SheekaBlanco) January 31, 2020

please give me all the chaotic sebastian stan content you have — willful bitch (@sommarpatriot) January 31, 2020

Sebastian Stan is underrated. He was phenomenal in ITONYA. He’s more than just aesthetics 🥺 — 🏳️‍🌈TopTier_Weetabix  (@clusterfuktoast) January 31, 2020

i just want to know what made sebastian stan snap today like he ain’t have to go off like that — president of the universe (@flaminhotguidos) January 31, 2020

goodnight to sebastian stan and his seceret account @buckysrogers_ only — żöëÿ (@natscaptain) January 31, 2020

SEBASTIAN STAN AFTER HE POSTED THAT STORY SKSHSK pic.twitter.com/QFkxfYIaWc — hannah (@lillseb) January 30, 2020

we know sebastian stan is no oscar isaac or john boyega <3 but i can still find his ass funny — reyrose height difference (@rebeIpoe) January 31, 2020

sebastian stan did nothing wrong, john boyega did nothing wrong. just because john, sadly, got backlash for doing the same thing seb did, doesn’t mean starwars stan twitter has to attack seb for not getting backlash — riley (@wormkids) January 31, 2020

Disney waking up and realizing they have to fire Sebastian Stan pic.twitter.com/5Ronfdwr6p — jel ✪ (@spiderboy_peter) January 31, 2020

Sebastian Stan: "😳" the fandom: pic.twitter.com/5ETU0YamKN — newt don't give a hux (@Nutellafuchs) January 31, 2020

maybe they’ll finally give us the steve character arc we deserve after sebastian stan enforced an uprising https://t.co/VyHvfsVZIl — beth (@midtownhollands) January 31, 2020

WHEN SEBASTIAN STAN PUBLICLY STATES HE DOESNT LIKE HOW HIS CHARATCER DEVELOPMENT WAS WRITTEN AND CALLS OUT DISNEY, HE’S SEEN AS THE HERO. WHEN JOHN BOYEGA DOES IT, ITS “UNPROFESSIONAL”. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE YALL — cait of rivia ☀️ // 101 ❀ (@929cait) January 31, 2020

One wrinkle to consider in all this is that the upcoming Disney Plus show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, focuses on Cap’s decision to hand the shield over to Wilson instead of Barnes. This choice has consequences that help drive the first season and will most likely spur a lot of debate.

I bring this up because what if Stan’s social media post is nothing more than a marketing ploy? Perhaps it’s just to drum up more publicity for the series? I can’t imagine Disney and Marvel would need the added awareness, but maybe Stan’s taking a page from his new fellow MCU co-worker Ryan Reynolds’ book?

Then again, the Avengers: Endgame actor has no history of stirring up trouble, especially when it pertains to the franchise that made his career, so this post is definitely a bit curious and it’s understandable why so many fans aren’t sure what to make of it.