Avengers: Endgame Fans Freaking Out Over Sebastian Stan Throwing Shade At The Movie

By 4 mins ago
Remember the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame when Old Man Steve Rogers is passing on his shield? And standing there is both Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as we all anticipate that he’s going to give it to Bucky. Only, he doesn’t.

Barnes, his friend for literally forever is passed over for Wilson, a dude Cap has known for like five years. It was a bit baffling to me at the time and apparently, this decision is also bothering the Winter Soldier himself. Stan took to Instagram to share a Tweet this week that all but reveals his displeasure with the way his character arc is wrapped up in Endgame.

As you can imagine, his frustrations are now fuel for Twitter’s retort on the matter and based on these reactions, fans are a bit mixed on the story.

One wrinkle to consider in all this is that the upcoming Disney Plus show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, focuses on Cap’s decision to hand the shield over to Wilson instead of Barnes. This choice has consequences that help drive the first season and will most likely spur a lot of debate.

I bring this up because what if Stan’s social media post is nothing more than a marketing ploy? Perhaps it’s just to drum up more publicity for the series? I can’t imagine Disney and Marvel would need the added awareness, but maybe Stan’s taking a page from his new fellow MCU co-worker Ryan Reynolds’ book?

Then again, the Avengers: Endgame actor has no history of stirring up trouble, especially when it pertains to the franchise that made his career, so this post is definitely a bit curious and it’s understandable why so many fans aren’t sure what to make of it.

Source: Twitter

