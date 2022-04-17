Twitter’s ‘My Batman’ trend offering all sorts of spicy hot takes

As one of the most iconic and recognizable characters in the history of pop culture, Batman is regular topic of discussion among social media users, especially during this unique moment when Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton are all technically active as the Dark Knight at the same time.

Everyone is entitled to their opinions of course, but sometimes the debate and discussion can end up getting a little heated. “My Batman” has been trending hard on Twitter overnight and well into the morning, but you won’t be shocked to discover that many hot takes bordering on the outright spicy are being offered up.

Inevitably, much of it is pitting Matt Reeves’ recently established The Batman mythology up against the SnyderVerse, but you can check out some of the best reactions below to see which side of the fence you end up falling on.

my Batman is gonna get a sequel https://t.co/uDNUCz0Llz — Lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) April 16, 2022

My Batman took on King Kong, Wicked Witch, Daleks, Dinosaurs, Voldemort, Agent Smith, a giant monster, and the joker all while dealing with his own emotions about family pic.twitter.com/tBba3Q4t1H — Isaac and Luxo (@AndLuxo) April 16, 2022

My batman has a movie pic.twitter.com/ZpDccQSJ4m — P A I N | Mr Knight 🌙 (@ThePainMan_) April 16, 2022

The fact that there are "my Batman this, your Batman that" arguments in the first place is one of the many ways WB failed, mishandled and mismanaged the franchise and divided the fandom. — Grayson (@KnightFleck) April 17, 2022

My Batman fought sharks

Your Batman had orgasms while getting stabbed pic.twitter.com/11AhhmIUSd — Dark (@DarkDefective) April 16, 2022

My Batman still wants to play Batman https://t.co/NfjMhe0Vft — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗-𝕸𝖆𝖓 🕸 ☂︎ (@tinyspiderlegs) April 16, 2022

the my batman this your batman that shit is so fucking funny to me it’s basically “yeah well my dad can beat up your dad” — will 😀 (@will_go_burr) April 17, 2022

Many died of the flood and got outsmarted by riddler.



My batman fought with a league and settled gus own inner demons thats why he realized that killing will lead to no good in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheSnyderCutInImax #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/MpXgSJhajz pic.twitter.com/OfEeOqWoqq — AmbotHaImNgawBu (@Ambothaimngawbu) April 17, 2022

Now that The Batman is imminently heading to HBO Max, the focus has started shifting back to the SnyderVerse in the wake of Discovery finalizing the Warner Bros. merger, with Batgirl and The Flash coming to theaters to gift audiences with the one-two punch of having Affleck and Keaton suited, booted, and ready for duty in the same movie.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Caped Crusader, especially when you consider that The Batman has at least two HBO Max spinoffs in the works, but we can always rely on the denizens of Twitter to turn it into something tribalistic eventually.