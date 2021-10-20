Two Dune Outfits Now Available In Fortnite

The movie collaborations continue to roll out in Fortnite with the latest being the release of two exclusive new skins to celebrate the highly anticipated Dune remake to hit theatres and HBO max later this week.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve of Blade Runner 2049 fame, on Oct. 22 the latest attempt at bringing the iconic Science Fiction novel Dune to the big screen will be available for fans to check out, and gamers can get to know two of the films main characters a little better beforehand thanks to Fortnite.

Two outfits, Paul Atreides and Chani are available for purchase now within the in-game store. Each can be purchased separately for 1,500 V-Bucks or together as part of a bundle with two back blings and a loading screen for just 2,000 V-Bucks.

There are more Dune-related cosmetic goodies up for grabs too including a pair of harvesting tools, an emote, and a glider.

If you’re a fan of the Dune franchise or simply after some sweet-looking new outfits for your Fortnite gaming then don’t look past these two skins. You’ve got a chance to purchase them from the in-game store now, but once they’re gone there is no telling when your next chance will be.

You’re going to be hearing a lot about Dune over the coming days as it nears release so don’t miss an opportunity to familiarise yourself with its characters. Catch Dune in theatres or on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 22.