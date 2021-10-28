Two Original Horror Movies Are Scarily Popular On Netflix Today

Two Netflix original horror movies are proving to be scarily popular on the platform today. As always, the streaming giant has gone all in with its Halloween releases over the past month, with various films perfect for the spooky season coming our way. Right now, Netflix’s last two big horror/thriller films are the two most-watched titles on the site.

As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, vampire thriller Night Teeth is the second most popular movie on Netflix globally this Thursday, with yesterday’s new release Hypnotic finally knocking it off the top spot. Polish slasher sequel Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 also debuted on Wednesday and is currently in seventh place in the worldwide top 10.

Night Teeth stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Benny, a freelance chauffeur who’s hired by two friends, Blaire (Debby Ryan, Insatiable) and Zoe (Lucy Fry, Bright), to drive them around for a night on the town in LA. However, Benny soon discovers his passengers are actually immortal vampires and, once he gets swept up in a power struggle between the city’s vampires, he’ll have to ally with them to stay alive. Megan Fox also appears in a supporting role.

Hypnotic, meanwhile, isn’t a supernatural horror but its dark thriller storyline still makes it perfect October viewing. Fresh off last month’s smash-hit Midnight Mass, Kate Siegel stars as Jenn, a young woman seeking self-improvement who enlists the help of renowned hypnotist Dr. Collin Meade (played by veteran Batman voice actor Jason O’Mara). However, after a handful of intense sessions, Jenn discovers some unexpected and deadly consequences.

Neither Night Teeth or Hypnotic (not to be confused with Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming Ben Affleck movie of the same name) have received the most positive reviews, with critics generally agreeing both are a little too conventional to their respective genres to be standouts. However, subscribers are clearly loving them so what do they do know?

If you haven’t done so yet, go check out both of these original horror movies on Netflix now.