Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ gets Netflix release date

Many people breathed a sigh of relief when Tyler Perry claimed he was retiring his most famous creation, even though the multimedia adventures of Madea have proven to be incredibly popular and wildly successful. The dude’s already a billionaire, so it’s understandable that folks might prefer to see him mix things up a little more often.

Perry’s eccentric senior citizen had lent her name to eleven stage plays, a full-length animated feature, guest appearances on multiple sitcoms, a book written completely in-character, eleven movies that earned close to $600 million at the box office, and a sellout nationwide comedy tour before seemingly being put out to pasture.

Reneging on his word, Perry revealed last year that A Madea Homecoming was being developed as a Netflix original, and the project has been given an official release date. As per the streamer, the cranky great-grandmother’s twelfth film will arrive on February 25.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but it’s said to involve the college graduation of her great-grandson, which is thrown into chaos when “hidden secrets and family drama” rear their head. Based on how the franchise has fared so far, we’d take an educated guess and say that A Madea Homecoming won’t find much favor with critics, but it’ll draw in bumper viewing figures.