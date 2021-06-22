Tyrese And Ludacris Want Fast & Furious 10 To Visit Africa

With the obvious exception of Tokyo Drift, the main Fast & Furious saga didn’t venture much further than Mexico until the fifth installment came along and reinvented the franchise as an escalating string of preposterous globetrotting action blockbusters.

Starting with Fast Five, the series has gone truly global with the cast and crew pitching up in Brazil, England, Spain, Abu Dhabi, Cuba, Iceland, Thailand and Georgia at various points, while Hobbs & Shaw shot scenes in Scotland and the Hawaiian island of Kauaʻi doubling for Samoa. However, there’s plenty of places Dominic Toretto and the gang haven’t visited yet, and in a new interview Tyrese Gibson revealed the one location he and Ludacris are hoping to see incorporated into the next movie.

“I think me and Luda’s always had this idea, think it’s time for us to head to Africa. South Africa needs some love, some real estate and be in on this franchise. It could be really amazing to figure out something that we can do in South Africa. Cape Town, just somewhere that’s just got one of those beautiful skylines with ocean. Just the Fast and the Furious package.”

The actor also recently confirmed that the current plan is to shoot Fast & Furious 10 and 11 back-to-back, so there’s going to be a lot of air miles racked up during what promises to be a lengthy shoot, so a trip to the African continent definitely can’t be ruled out, especially when each new installment tends to deliver a fresh backdrop for the high octane car chases and overall vehicular carnage that’s characterized the property more than ever over the last decade.

Of course, when it comes to massive projects like Fast & Furious that cost upwards of $200 million to create, the countries that offer the best tax breaks are often the ones that end up at the top of the list when it comes to potential destinations. That being said, 20 years in and the crew haven’t touched down in Africa despite stopping off in North and South America, Europe and Asia, so it might be something director Justin Lin and Universal take under consideration.