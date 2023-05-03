‘Ugh, I can’t stand to be around that person’: Karen Gillan stirs an across-the-pond drama pot while hyping ‘Guardians 3’

Scottish actress Karen Gillan has the distinction of playing two very important supporting characters in two different, well-loved franchises. She plays Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and also played Amy Pond, a companion to the doctor in the Doctor Who television series. One intrepid fan asked: what would happen if they met in a bar? Gillan provided a cheeky answer.

The official Guardians Twitter account, in an endless attempt at publicizing the film before its impending release, said, “Your favorite group of misfits are stopping by to answer your questions about [the movie].”

Here’s what one user asked: “Amy Pond and Nebula walk into a bar. Do they get along or hate each others’ guts?”

“Maybe they hate each other,” Gillan said, before expanding on the idea a bit. “Like, maybe they’re like, ‘Ugh, I can’t stand to be around that person.’”

If anyone knows, it would be her, right? She continued: “That’ll be fun,” before admitting that “I don’t know how that would play out.” Gillan really starts to think about it at this point.

“Nebula would just, like, shut her down with her arm of something. Because Amy Pond would probably be making some sarcastic remark. And that wouldn’t sit well with Nebula because she’s too defensive. And then, boom, bionic arm shuts her up.”

Nice and tidy. “That’s the end of that relationship.” Well, there you have it. Nebula would murder Amy Pond after she said something sarcastic. Doesn’t get more clear cut than that. Now that we have that settled, we can focus on what’s going to happen to Rocket.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.